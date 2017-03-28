David M. Benett/Getty Images

Now That Rihanna's Got An Award From Harvard, She's Moving On To Art School

Parsons School of Design has announced they'll be honoring Rihanna at their 69th annual (heh) benefit in May.

The Cut reports the school chose to award Rihanna because "she has inspired millions through her powerful music and distinct style." Parsons' executive dean Joel Towers also mentioned her humanitarian efforts, explaining that Rihanna "is also creating important philanthropic programs, which support communities by fostering effective education, health, and emergency response programs around the world through her Clara Lionel Foundation.”

Rihanna has been a champion for many Parsons students by publicly wearing their work on multiple occasions, which is really the best endorsement any young designer could ever dream of.

She performed in Parsons graduate Melody Ya Jun Lin's senior thesis project during last year's VMAs.

And the jumpsuit she wore in the "This What You Came For" video was designed by another Parsons student, Isabell Hall.

If you recall, it was just last month Rihanna received her Humanitarian of Year award from Harvard University and stunned us with both her inspiring acceptance speech and business casual thigh high boots. Is there anything Rihanna can't do?