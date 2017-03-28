Nickelodeon

Ariana Grande Shares What She Misses About Victorious On The Show’s 7th Anniversary

It's hard to believe that Tori Vega (Victoria Justice) first entered Hollywood Arts a whopping seven years ago as of Monday (March 27). She and the squad have come a long way since Victorious's pilot (even if we're still pissed we never got a proper series finale). To mark the occasion, fans started the hashtag #7YearsOfVictorious, a continuation of the same idea they pulled off in 2016.

The main cast — including Ariana Grande — joined in on the nostalgic fun, tweeting and 'gramming their feelings about the Nickelodeon show that they appeared on in their youth. The best of those remembrances are below. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]