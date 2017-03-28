Ariana Grande Shares What She Misses About Victorious On The Show’s 7th Anniversary
The entire Hollywood Arts gang swap memories
It's hard to believe that Tori Vega (Victoria Justice) first entered Hollywood Arts a whopping seven years ago as of Monday (March 27). She and the squad have come a long way since Victorious's pilot (even if we're still pissed we never got a proper series finale). To mark the occasion, fans started the hashtag #7YearsOfVictorious, a continuation of the same idea they pulled off in 2016.
The main cast — including Ariana Grande — joined in on the nostalgic fun, tweeting and 'gramming their feelings about the Nickelodeon show that they appeared on in their youth. The best of those remembrances are below. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]
-
Ariana Grande (Cat Valentine) confessed what she missed about the show
In case you need a refresher, Bibble is a fake British product that Cat becomes addicted to in one episode.
-
Elizabeth Gillies (Jade West) commented on a fan's tweet about "7 years of Bade"
"Interesting," she wrote. "In the first one, Avan looks terrified. In the second one, I look terrified. What does it mean..." Hours later, Gillies tweeted, "Can't believe that it's already been 7 years since Victorious first aired! Nuts. Loving all your tweets. You guys keep it alive. Happy 7th 😘."
-
Even better, Gillies lost it when another fan shared pics of a young Bade
"BABIES," she captioned, with Avan Jogia (Beck Oliver) adding, "Tiny tiny people."
-
Matt Bennett (Robbie Shapiro) had an epic mic drop after a fan tweeted a clip of Robbie singing about broken glass
When another fan retweeted this and asked Bennett when his new album would drop, the actor and musician sent him a link to his debut album, Terminal Cases — the one that came out last summer.
-
Justice thanked all the fans for their sweet memories through the years
-
While Leon Thomas III (Andre Harris) was simply shocked by how fast the time went
Same.
-
But Daniella Monet (Trina Vega) shared the most memories on social media. Homegirl went to town with photos
-
Finally, series creator Dan Schneider posted his contribution for the anniversary
Long live Victorious.