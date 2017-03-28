Tony Stark Is A Total Dad In New Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer

Sony

Tony Stark isn't mad, Peter. He's just disappointed. And now he's going to make you feel guilty about it because he's being a total dad about things.

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming is here, and it features even more Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), some cool new Spidey gadgets (spider drone!), a surprise Captain America cameo, and our first good look at Michael Keaton's villainous Vulture. There's a lot going on here.

Being a teenage web slinger is hard, especially for Peter Parker (Tom Holland). After taking on Team Cap with Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War, Peter is back living his mundane teen life in Queens, New York. When he's not busy doing homework or making a fool of himself in front of his crush, Liz Allan, he's stopping petty street crime. But Peter wants to be a real superhero who takes on real bad guys.

That's where Tony Stark comes in. Like any great father figure, Tony quashes Peter's dreams and tells him he's just not ready yet. But when winged wrongdoer Vulture starts making a mess of things on Spidey's home turf, Peter takes matters into his own hands — with disastrous results.

Enter Tony Stark, Disappointed Dad, who takes away Peter's enhanced Spider-Man suit, forcing the teen to realize what being a hero is really about. (Apparently, it's not about little flying spider drones. Who knew?!)

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters July 7, 2017.