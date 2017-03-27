Getty Images

Adele Warns Fans That She May Never Tour Again

Adele’s been quite the Chatty Cathy on stage recently. Earlier this month, she revealed to a crowd in Australia that she's married, and during her show in Auckland, New Zealand last night, she may have dropped her biggest bomb yet.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Adele told the crowd of 40,000 fans that she may never embark on another tour again.

“Touring isn't something I'm good at — applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” she said. “I don't know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I've toured is you.”

The 25 singer — who’s previously admitted to suffering from stage fright — then called her current tour “my greatest accomplishment in my career” and burst into tears while telling the crowd, “It's changed my life. I understand why I do it.”

Adele has just four shows of her 25 tour left: a set of dates in London this summer, which is dramatically billed as “The Finale.” After that? Well, it appears her days of impersonating Beyoncé and cracking dirty jokes onstage may be over. Cue all the weepy GIFs.