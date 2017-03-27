Kendall Jenner’s Marilyn Monroe Makeover Is Missing One Key Component

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is channeling Marilyn Monroe for a new Love magazine shoot. Or so she CLAIMS.

But does a mere curled hairdo and a white chiffon scarf truly equal her "best Monroe"? Why not don a blonde wig?! Then again, Kendall, unlike her sister Kylie, has said she really doesn't enjoy wearing wigs due to all the sweat they cause. We'll give her a pass for now.

You can watch the entire video in which Kendall lip-synchs along to "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" here.