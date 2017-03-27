Snooki's Instagram

'My Cheerleader': Snooki's Little Girl Is Already Showing Tremendous Team Spirit

Nicole Polizzi has remarked that she "cloned herself" -- and the Jersey gal's mini-me Giovanna not only takes after her mama in the looks department but is also displaying strong early progress in one of her parent's favorite pastimes.

"My cheerleader," the Snooki & JWOWW star lovingly captioned the image above, which features two-year-old "sissy" showing some stellar splits and a fabulous smile. Already a natural -- and with great form!

But this isn't the first glimpse the MTV fan favorite (who was a flyer on her high school's team) has offered of Giovanna perfecting her moves -- for example, see the video below of Nicole rooting her little girl on as she shows off a "heel stretch":

And aiding her "best friend" munchkin during a lift:

Keep up the great work, G -- you're already quite the budding cheerleader!