Jenelle Evans Proudly Unveils 'Forever Home'

Jenelle Evans' Instagram

The 'Teen Mom 2' cast member is excited to 'start another new chapter' in her brand-new abode

Jenelle Evans began the process of building her perfect house during this season of Teen Mom 2 -- and now the mother of three is unveiling the (almost) finished product. Home sweet home, indeed!

"Cannot wait to start another new chapter with you and our family!" the 25-year-old captioned the snapshot above, proudly standing with fiancé David Eason in front of their abode. "After about 8 months of hard work clearing land, getting stung by bees, blistering up our hands, etc.... our #ForeverHome is finally here!!!! Still a lot more work to do on the inside and out but glad we decided to make this big decision and couldn't be any happier!!! #FamilyFirst #BlessedMom Also would like to give @claytonhomes a shout-out for building our dream home!"

Baby Ensley's daddy shared the same image as his ladylove and added, "I'm so happy to finally be home with my family! #new."

Before the clan's project was complete, Jenelle opened up to MTV News about her excitement to get settled in this personalized residence.

"I'm really happy to get my family out there -- land and a house that is going to be permanent for the rest of our lives," Jenelle revealed. "There are no boundaries and city limits -- the kids can go outside and do whatever they want. They don't have to worry about cars or traffic." And now, it's time to relish the property and make everlasting memories.

