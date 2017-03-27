13 Movies That Tricked You By Killing The Main Character Early

Dimension Films

Seriously, ALL OF THE SPOILERS.

If you were like me and thought you'd enjoy an hour and a half of staring at [spoiler] in the new movie Life, you ended up spending the majority of the film pissed off and silently cursing the person who thought killing 'em early on was a "good idea."

Of course, Life is certainly not the first film to advertise a major star and later shock the audience by murdering him or her less than hour into the story. Referred to as "false protagonists" or "decoy protagonists," this storytelling technique pops up in other pop culture mediums besides film, including literature, video games, and TV (hi, Ned Stark). Every time it happens, it trips audiences up. Check out some more examples below.