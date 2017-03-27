Sia Appeared Mask-Free On Sesame Street For A Song About Songs

Sesame Street / YouTube

On Saturday's (March 25) episode of Sesame Street, Sia gave her first unmasked performance in years.

The elusive performer still showed up wearing her signature black-and-blonde wig, but this time, her bangs were clipped short enough to see her face. Together with a bunch of Muppets wearing similar wigs, Sia sang a song about songs — a meta-song, if you will.

Her appearance comes a few days after Sia was spotted at the Los Angeles airport with no wig or mask in sight. Looks like she's ready to face her fans once again.