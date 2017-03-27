Sesame Street / YouTube

Sia Appeared Mask-Free On Sesame Street For A Song About Songs

S is for 'Sia' ... and 'songs'

On Saturday's (March 25) episode of Sesame Street, Sia gave her first unmasked performance in years.

The elusive performer still showed up wearing her signature black-and-blonde wig, but this time, her bangs were clipped short enough to see her face. Together with a bunch of Muppets wearing similar wigs, Sia sang a song about songs — a meta-song, if you will.

Her appearance comes a few days after Sia was spotted at the Los Angeles airport with no wig or mask in sight. Looks like she's ready to face her fans once again.