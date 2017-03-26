Beauty and the Beast Kicked Power Rangers Butt At The Box Office

Disney / Lionsgate

It looks like those with mighty morphin' abilities are no match for dancing cutlery and a love story that's a tale as old as time: Beauty and the Beast is the reigning box office champ in the country for the second week in a row.

Though Power Rangers brought in a strong $40.5 million for its first weekend in theaters, the Disney musical kept up its impressive momentum and doubled that sum with a cool $88 million to beat out the action flick's debut. That's still more than Logan made for its first three days in theater, as well, as the Marvel hit brought in $85 million at the top of the month.

Considering how Beauty and the Beast broke a handful of records upon its release, it's hardly surprising that audiences are still showing up in droves to watch Emma Watson bring Belle to life and Ewan McGregor try to deliver a convincing French accent.

March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb, but it's been an utter beast — pun 100% intended — for the movies, and we're not even done yet: Ghost in the Shell comes out next Friday (March 31), so is this the best month at the movies pretty much ever? We'll see, but it's safe to say that blockbuster season is thriving.