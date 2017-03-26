Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Fierce Look From The 'Light My Body Up' Video

Peter White/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and David Guetta released their collaboration "Light My Body Up" on March 23, and the music video for the booming track is already underway.

Minaj is so into the bodacious, belly dancer-worthy garb she wears in it that she couldn't wait for the vid to drop before sharing some snapshots from the set. If Mortal Kombat went to the club, she would absolutely be dressed for the occasion.

The lethal-looking nails, braids she could easily whip around as weapons, the lace face mask — it's mysterious and dangerous all at once, and it's no wonder she wanted to offer up a sneak preview.

She also had some kind words for Weezy, dubbing him the "sensei" to her "ninja" and rehashing the time she compared him to Splinter, the wise rodent mentor who took the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles under his wing.

No sign yet as to whether or not he'll be copping a style as sick as Minaj's in the "Light My Body Up" vid, but he was definitely on set for the shoot — and it seems like we won't have too long to wait before feast our eyes on the finished product.