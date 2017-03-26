The Handmaid's Tale's Samira Wiley Looked Absolutely Stunning At Her Desert Wedding

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Samira Wiley and Orange Is The New Black writer Lauren Morelli got engaged in Palm Springs, and the happy couple just returned to the Southern Californian desert oasis to dress up, make it official, and celebrate their love.

Wiley and Morelli said their I Dos on March 25, and everything about the day was celebratory — and informed by their fave cake flavor, too. Martha Stewart Weddings has all the details, and the theme for the nuptials was Funfetti, which went beyond the wedding cake and into the confetti-doused vibe of the day.

(But seriously, though, a confetti cannon went off during their first dance, and if that isn't the best justification ever for a confetti-themed wedding — not like you need one — we don't know what is.)

They had a killer wedding playlist from the sounds of it, too: The Handmaid's Tale star and the OITNB scribe picked Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" for their recessional at the ceremony, and they burst into their reception dancing to Justin Bieber's "Baby."

Both Wiley and Morelli rocked gorgeous, custom Christian Siriano looks, with Morelli's wedding outfit putting the glitziest spin possible on a formal pantsuit and Wiley shining in an off-the-shoulder gown.

Congrats times a million to the couple — and here's hoping that Funfetti follows 'em wherever they go.