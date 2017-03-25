Amanda Seyfried Isn't A Regular Mom, She's A Cool Mom Now

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

It's been a huge week for Amanda Seyfried: Not only did she and Thomas Sadoski get hitched after plotting a super sweet, romantic elopement, they also welcomed their first child into the world.

People confirmed that Seyfried has given birth to a baby girl, who can now officially tell everyone that she was born to two of the most lovey-dovey parents out there. (Once she grows up and learns how to talk and stuff, of course.)

Sadoski gushed to James Corden that he was "more excited about this than I've ever been about anything else in my life, and I'm also more terrified about it than anything else in my entire life" — this being impending fatherhood, namely — and, yeah, that sounds about right.

What an awesome day for Seyfried, Sadoski, and their beautiful newborn. Congrats to the happy couple on the newest addition to their brand new family!