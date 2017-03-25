Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran Made Out With An Inbetweeners Star And Hung Out With His Cats For Charity

The Love Actually crew were not the only folks getting in on the good cause for Red Nose Day in the U.K. yesterday: Ed Sheeran performed for Comic Relief, a fundraiser that encouraged viewers to support the charitable effort — and he smooched a sitcom star in the process.

Sheeran performed ÷ track "What Do I Know?" for the occasion, briefly tripping up the words before delivering a stripped-down version of the tune.

He then went above and beyond and leaned in for a long, passionate kiss with Greg Davies, a star of British sitcom The Inbetweeners, before calling it a night. As one does, naturally.

Sheeran kept the giving vibes going when he got home, as even his cats got in on the Red Nose Day spirit. Busy night for the pop star, indeed.