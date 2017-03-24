J. Cole Drops The Intense Trailer For His Second HBO Special

Getty Images

J. Cole is headed back to TV, for HBO subscribers’ eyes only.

The rapper has reunited with HBO for his second documentary, J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film, named after his chart-topping album released last year. It comes after 2015’s Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming, which featured footage from the tour following Cole’s third album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new special will combine music performances and intimate interviews that highlight underdocumented voices. Cole visited low-income residents in Atlanta, Georgia; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Ferguson, Missouri; his native Fayetteville, North Carolina; and his father's hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas, to discuss issues like activism and housing. “I want my voice heard so bad, but I cannot,” says one man in the doc’s intense trailer.

The hourlong special premieres April 15 at 10 p.m. on HBO. See the full trailer below, which is soundtracked by Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only cut “Change.”