MondayMotivation: The Challenge Competitors And Their Workouts Are Your New Inspiration

The Challenge is a game that requires physical agility -- and for those who choose to put it all on the line, training in order to properly prepare for the grueling competition series can be imperative. After all, muscles don't just magically appear without hard work and dedication -- and that strength certainly comes in handy when you're trying to secure mission wins, dominate elimination rounds and emerge ahead of the pack.

In honor of #MondayMotivation, here are some Invasion of the Champions competitors documenting their strength and cardio workouts outside of the battlefield (no TJ Lavin here!). Check 'em out below, and don't miss a brand-new Challenge episode tomorrow night at 9/8c!