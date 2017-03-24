Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty

This Rooftop Backstreet Boys Medley Throws It All The Way Back To The ’90s

Step out of that time machine, because this new Backstreet Boys medley has brought us all back to the '90s. Nashville's Anthem Lights are known for their seamless mash-ups, and this BSB-centric video is no exception.

Standing on a scenic rooftop at dusk, the group opens with "I Want It That Way" and "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely," true classics from BSB's Millennium era. Please enjoy this walk down memory lane.

Admit it — when Anthem Lights hit rewind and belt out "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," this was your reaction:

Some things never change.