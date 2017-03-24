Ryan Reynolds And Jake Gyllenhaal FaceTime With Hilarious Results

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Move over, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, because there's a new Hollywood bromance in town. Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal have been cracking fans up during their press tour for Life — which opens today (March 24) — and just took their friendship to new heights.

Stopping by Late Night yesterday to chat with Seth Meyers about his new film, Gyllenhaal felt the need to "prove" he was actually besties with Reynolds. "Could you get him on the phone?" Meyers asked, to which Gyllenhaal whipped out his phone and tried FaceTiming him. Unfortunately, Reynolds didn't actually answer the phone (damn it Ryan, you had one job), but he later called his bro back in between tapings.

After the studio audience screamed when they saw Reynolds through the phone, the Deadpool star showed everyone what he was up to at the moment: "Pushing baby strollers." Daddy Reynolds is becoming our favorite Reynolds. Check out the funny clip above.