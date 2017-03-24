Rihanna Wore Some Gigantic Jeans

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rihanna is a known lover of very big pants. She is also capable of pulling off looks no other human alive could achieve. In fact, if you recall, last year she wore a single pair of oversize jeans as an entire outfit.

Yesterday, she once again defied our outfit expectations.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Here we see her wearing a very oversize pair of pants, along with a matching denim jacket, crop top, puffer coat, baseball cap wrapped with a silk scarf, a Dior handbag, and, of course, shoes from her very own Fenty x Puma line.

Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Queen of Layering. Queen of Wearing Pants. Queen of Wearing Clothes. Goodnight.