Jay Z Is Working On Two Trayvon Martin Film Projects

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Spike

He’s teaming up with the Weinsteins for a feature film and documentary series

Jay Z has been keeping a low profile on the musical front, but maybe that's because he's turned his focus to film.

His documentary series, TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, premiered on Spike at the top of the month, and now he's reportedly signed on for two productions that tell the tragic story of Trayvon Martin.

Jay will team up once more with the Weinstein Brothers — Harvey Weinstein coproduced TIME — for both a documentary series and a feature-length film that will recount the 2012 events that resulted in the death of the African-American teenager at the hands of George Zimmerman.

Billboard reports that the Weinstein Company has purchased the film rights to two books, Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It and Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, the latter of which was written by Martin's parents.

No word as to what kind of timeline we're looking at for either release, but watch this space for additional details.