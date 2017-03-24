Vanessa Hudgens Has To Go Her Own Way For High School Musical 4

Disney

Wow, this is just the week Vanessa Hudgens breaks all of our hearts, isn't it? First the Powerless star confessed that she "completely lost contact" with ex-boyfriend and High School Musical costar Zac Efron, and now she has even more upsetting news for HSM fans: Don't expect Gabriella Montez to make an appearance in High School Musical 4.

The 28-year-old Hudgens told E! News this week that she "could be a teacher" in the upcoming sequel, but she's not about that life. "I'm still a teenager at heart," she said. "So probably not with me, but I'm excited to see what they whip together." Insert the most obvious HSM pun here.

Hudgens has one thing to say to the new batch of East High Wildcats, and it's pretty important for the characters' chemistry to work: "Just have fun. We were just kids running around having fun."

Though we lost our Gabriella, one Wildcat will proudly reprise his role. Bart Johnson, who played Zefron's dad, Coach Jack Bolton, made a hilarious "audition" video last year, putting himself out there for Disney. Though his son and his friends graduated high school, Coach Bolton would likely still be working at East High and maybe even encouraging any new basketball stars to follow their singing dreams. Getcha head in the game, Disney.