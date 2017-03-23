Getty Images

Zayn’s And PartyNextDoor’s New Song Will Make You Want To Skip Straight To Summer

We’re only two days into spring, but Summer ’17 is already here, if Zayn has anything to say about it. After getting sultry with Taylor Swift on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” the former 1D member has returned with a summer-ready new single.

On “Still Got Time,” Zayn and Toronto rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR trade reassurances over a laid-back groove drenched in tropical vibes. “Just stop looking for love, girl you've still got time,” they casually croon over smooth production from Frank Dukes and Murda Beatz. The only groaner from this otherwise chill-as-fuck vibefest is PND’s verse, which plays off that awful pick-up line about wearing a shirt that’s “boyfriend material.” Go ahead and shrug that off, though; the rest of it’s a certified jam.

“Still Got Time” is the first single from Zayn’s upcoming sophomore album, due out — appropriately enough — this summer.