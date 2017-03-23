Gorillaz Drop Four New Songs And Animated Videos From New Album Humanz

YouTube

At long last, Gorillaz — Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s genre-defying animated band — has returned to announce its first album in six years. Humanz will arrive on April 28, and marks the official follow-up to 2011’s The Fall.

The exciting announcement comes with four new songs: “Ascension,” featuring a fiery Vince Staples; the passionate call to arms “We Got the Power,” featuring Jehnny Beth; “Andromeda,” a spacey cut with a playful verse from D.R.A.M.; and “Saturn Barz,” featuring Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan. The latter track also received a wild video in which the animated crew explores a surreal haunted house (a 360-degree virtual reality version of it is available on YouTube).

Albarn premiered the new tracks on BBC Radio 1, where he spoke about the upcoming album’s narrative, saying, “The album kind of came from this dark fantasy. Just imagine, the weirdest, most unpredictable thing that changes everything in the world. How would you feel on that night? Would you go and get drunk? Would you stay at home? Just watch TV? Would you talk to people?”

Along with the featured artists on the four newly released tracks, Humanz also boasts features from Mavis Staples, Pusha T, Danny Brown, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Kelela, and more. The album’s standard edition spans 14 tracks, with the deluxe edition tacking on five bonus cuts. See the full tracklist below.

Humanz track list:

1. “Ascension” ft. Vince Staples

2. “Strobelite” ft. Peven Everett

3. “Saturnz Barz” ft. Popcaan

4. “Momentz” ft. De La Soul

5. “Submission” ft. Danny Brown and Kelela

6. “Charger” ft. Grace Jones

7. “Andromeda” ft. D.R.A.M.

8. “Busted and Blue”

9. “Carnival ft. Anthony Hamilton

10. “Let Me Out” ft. Mavis Staples and Pusha T

11. “Sex Murder Party” ft. Jamie Principle and Zebra Katz

12. “She’s My Collar” ft. Kali Uchis

13. “Hallelujah Money” ft. Benjamin Clementine

14. “We Got The Power” ft. Jehnny Beth

Deluxe edition:

15. “The Apprentice” ft. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz, and RAY BLK

16. “Halfway To The Halfway House” ft. Peven Everett

17. “Out Of Body” ft. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz, and Imani Vonshà

18. “Ticker Tape” ft. Carly Simon and Kali Uchis

19. “Circle Of Friendz” ft. Brandon Markell Holmes