John Mayer Admits His New Song Is About Missing Katy Perry

Getty Images

John Mayer has a new album out next month, which includes the recently released single “Still Feel Like Your Man.” The wistful breakup ditty ultimately begs the question, “Whose man, John Mayer?” And in a new interview with The New York Times, he freely admits that it’s about his most recent ex, Katy Perry.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he said. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

The catchy tune includes lyrics like, “I still keep your shampoo in my shower, in case you wanna wash your hair/ And I know that you probably found yourself someone somewhere, but I do not really care.”

Mayer and Perry broke up in 2014 after two years of dating on and off, and Mayer admits he isn’t dating much these days. In fact, the emotional troubadour says he’s ready to ditch his reputation as a “bad version of the bad boy” and settle down, especially as he nears his 40th birthday.

“I wish there was somebody to throw me the 40th,” he said. “I want the baby with the protective earphones [by the side of the stage].”

He added, “I’m right on time for my career, and I’m running late for my life.”

Perry, for her part, recently split from Orlando Bloom, so maybe there’s hope for Mayer yet? In the meantime, if you are a nice, single woman who’s down to throw John Mayer a birthday party come October, now’s your time to shine.