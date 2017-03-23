Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, And Lil Wayne’s New Song Is Here And It’s Lit

Getty Images

Hear Nicki sing way more than she raps on 'Light My Body Up'

The latest contender for 2017’s Song of the Summer is here, and it’s lit.

David Guetta and Nicki Minaj join forces for the fourth time on “Light My Body Up,” a fiery, uptempo banger that also features explicit bars from Lil Wayne. Minaj kicks things off with a rapped verse that seemingly takes more shots at her nemesis Remy Ma: “No she’ll never be queen, so now she got a vendetta/ I ain’t talkin’ bout David when I say I’ma Guetta.” After that, she sings her way through the rest of the song, tagging Weezy in to brag about his, uh, downtown skills.

Listen to the song in its flashy, neon-washed lyric video below.

“Light My Body Up” continues a productive run for Minaj and Wayne, who collaborated on recent singles “Changed It” and “No Frauds.” It also follows past Guetta-Minaj collaborations “Turn Me On,” “Where Them Girls At,” and “Hey Mama.” The single is expected to appear on Guetta’s upcoming seventh album, as well as every Summer '17 playlist from here on out (probably).