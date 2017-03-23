Future Has Been With Way More 'Superstar' Females Than You Realize

Prince Williams/Wireimage

On the occasion of his historic, record-breaking success with FUTURE and HNDRXX, Future sat down with Billboard to talk about his meteoric rise and the role he played in shaping the sound of Atlanta.

The emotional quality of HNDRXX, in particular, stands out for its romantic undertones — specifically, the ones that seem to come to terms with the dissolution of his relationship with Ciara — and he got candid about his ex for the cover story. He pointed out that yes, he's in a good place and the whole ordeal taught him plenty, but no, it wasn't an easy experience to work through.

"I feel like everything happened for a reason," he told Billboard. "I’m happy with life now. I’m happy with life, period, even with the end of a ­relationship being ... I’m just not going to settle for anything, you know? Even in my life now, I know I can be a better person. I ain’t giving up on myself, so if you give up on me, I ain’t got nothing else to say for you. Because if you give up on ­something that’s real, it wasn’t real to you."

His commitment to keeping "real" played a hand in the relationship not working out, as it did in other relationships with other high-profile women in the industry. Not everyone was down with his 420-friendly, hard-partying persona.

"They had me going the cornball route!” he laughs. "What the people don’t ­understand is, I been kicking it with superstars when it comes to females for a minute — on the low-low with nobody don’t know-know."

There you have it: Future may be down to divulge certain details about his love life, but he's keeping plenty of info secret.