Jessica Norton

16 Concert Tours You Can’t Miss This Spring

Pop your antihistamine and get to a gig!

As we pack away our gloves and scarves and head into festival season, the spring concert schedule gives us motivation to power through the pollen-filled air and catch some really great shows. If you've been hibernating through the frigid months, live sets from artists like Chance the Rapper, The 1975, and John Mayer are sure to pull you out of your cozy blanket burrito.

A few anniversary tours are hitting the road this spring to remind us that (1) we're old now and (2) it's been many, many years since our angsty, flat iron–filled middle school days. But it's still OK to shamelessly rock out to our teen soundtracks of choice. Plus, tickets to any of the gigs below would work well inside the Easter basket of a loved one. You're welcome.

  1. John MayerThe Search for Everything World Tour

    With support from LANY.

    Dates: 3/31–5/12

  2. Big SeanI Decided Tour 2017

    With support from MadeinTYO, Neisha Neshae, and DJ Mo Beatz.

    Dates: 3/17–4/20

  3. The Maine – The Lovely, Little, Lonely World Tour

    With support from The Mowgli's and Beach Weather.

    Dates: 3/30–5/8

  4. State Champs

    With support from Against the Current, With Confidence, and Don Broco.

    Dates: 4/6–5/14

  5. Stevie Nicks – 24 Karat Gold Tour

    With support from The Pretenders.

    Dates: 3/23–4/6

  6. Simple PlanNo Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls 15th Year Anniversary Tour

    With support from Set It Off and Seaway.

    Dates: 3/10–4/18

  7. Dan + ShayObsessed Tour

    With support from Jackie Lee and Bailey Bryan.

    Dates: 3/24–4/22

  8. Sum 41 and Pierce the Veil – We Will Detonate! Tour

    With support from Emarosa and Chapel.

    Dates: 4/21–5/25

  9. Chance the Rapper

    Dates: 4/24–6/17

  10. Mayday ParadeA Lesson in Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour

    With support from Knuckle Puck and Milestones.

    Dates: 3/23–5/26

  11. The Pretty Reckless

    With support from Them Evils.

    Dates: 4/25–5/27

  12. The 1975

    Dates: 4/15–6/1

  13. Never Shout Never – Throw Back Tour 2017

    With support from Me Like Bees.

    Dates: 3/25–5/23

  14. As It IsOKAY U.S.A. Tour

    With support from Roam, Grayscale, and Sleep on It.

    Dates: 4/26–5/27

  15. gnash – The Sleepover Tour

    With support from Sweater Beats.

    Dates: 3/31–5/9

  16. Real Friends

    With support from Have Mercy, Tiny Moving Parts, Broadside, and Nothing, Nowhere.

    Dates: 4/27–6/9