16 Concert Tours You Can’t Miss This Spring

Pop your antihistamine and get to a gig!

As we pack away our gloves and scarves and head into festival season, the spring concert schedule gives us motivation to power through the pollen-filled air and catch some really great shows. If you've been hibernating through the frigid months, live sets from artists like Chance the Rapper, The 1975, and John Mayer are sure to pull you out of your cozy blanket burrito.

A few anniversary tours are hitting the road this spring to remind us that (1) we're old now and (2) it's been many, many years since our angsty, flat iron–filled middle school days. But it's still OK to shamelessly rock out to our teen soundtracks of choice. Plus, tickets to any of the gigs below would work well inside the Easter basket of a loved one. You're welcome.