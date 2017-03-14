16 Concert Tours You Can’t Miss This Spring

As we pack away our gloves and scarves and head into festival season, the spring concert schedule gives us motivation to power through the pollen-filled air and catch some really great shows. If you've been hibernating through the frigid months, live sets from artists like Chance the Rapper, The 1975, and John Mayer are sure to pull you out of your cozy blanket burrito.
A few anniversary tours are hitting the road this spring to remind us that (1) we're old now and (2) it's been many, many years since our angsty, flat iron–filled middle school days. But it's still OK to shamelessly rock out to our teen soundtracks of choice. Plus, tickets to any of the gigs below would work well inside the Easter basket of a loved one. You're welcome.
John Mayer – The Search for Everything World Tour
Big Sean – I Decided Tour 2017
With support from MadeinTYO, Neisha Neshae, and DJ Mo Beatz.
Dates: 3/17–4/20
The Maine – The Lovely, Little, Lonely World Tour
With support from The Mowgli's and Beach Weather.
Dates: 3/30–5/8
With support from Against the Current, With Confidence, and Don Broco.
Dates: 4/6–5/14
Stevie Nicks – 24 Karat Gold Tour
With support from The Pretenders.
Dates: 3/23–4/6
Simple Plan – No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls 15th Year Anniversary Tour
With support from Set It Off and Seaway.
Dates: 3/10–4/18
Dan + Shay – Obsessed Tour
With support from Jackie Lee and Bailey Bryan.
Dates: 3/24–4/22
Sum 41 and Pierce the Veil – We Will Detonate! Tour
Dates: 4/24–6/17
Mayday Parade – A Lesson in Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour
With support from Knuckle Puck and Milestones.
Dates: 3/23–5/26
With support from Them Evils.
Dates: 4/25–5/27
Dates: 4/15–6/1
Never Shout Never – Throw Back Tour 2017
With support from Me Like Bees.
Dates: 3/25–5/23
As It Is – OKAY U.S.A. Tour
With support from Roam, Grayscale, and Sleep on It.
Dates: 4/26–5/27
gnash – The Sleepover Tour
With support from Sweater Beats.
Dates: 3/31–5/9
With support from Have Mercy, Tiny Moving Parts, Broadside, and Nothing, Nowhere.
Dates: 4/27–6/9