7 Major Differences Between The New Power Rangers Movie And The Mighty Morphin TV Show

Despite their new armored suits, the Power Rangers are still both very mighty and morphin. Director Dean Israelite and Saban Entertainment made a conscious decision to drop the Mighty Morphin moniker from Power Rangers (in theaters now) to delineate the film franchise as its own entity, but the new movie hasn't ditched everything that made the cheesy '90s series so special.

Sure, the film panders to our collective nostalgia for coming-of-age teen movies and fighting robot dinosaurs (dinozords!!!), but it's so fun and self-aware in its pandering that it's admirable. Power Rangers knows exactly what it is, and more importantly, what its audience wants (more dinozords!!!). Perhaps even more impressively, it manages to capture the silliness of the original story while adding to its mythos in a believable way. Let's take a look at some of those new additions. (Spoilers ahead, obviously.)