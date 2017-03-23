Ryan Gosling Finally Explains Why He Laughed When Moonlight Won Best Picture

Ian Gavan/Getty

As chaos unfolded on the Academy Awards stage last month, one reaction stood out among the many shocked gasps: Ryan Gosling's laugh. When Moonlight was announced as the actual Best Picture winner, cameras captured the La La Land star's sly smirk.

Kevin Winter/Getty

"I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd, and guys were coming on with headsets, and I felt like someone had been hurt," Gosling explained in a Q&A at the Adobe Summit Wednesday (March 22) in Las Vegas, via BuzzFeed. "I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst-case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard, 'Oh, Moonlight won,' and I was so relieved that I started laughing."

Makes sense. Announcing the wrong winner to millions of viewers is an embarrassing mistake — Steve Harvey's been there — but no one's life was in danger. Plus, the majority of those involved handled the snafu with as much grace and poise as they could muster.

"Truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won, I know the director [Barry Jenkins]," Gosling continued. "I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, an incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized."

Now that this mystery has been solved, can we please get an explanation for this tourist's facial expression? What did Gosling say to leave her so SHOOK? The world may never know.