A Young Beyoncé Fan Battling Cancer Finally Met Her 'Idol'

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Beyoncé and her "Video Phone" gave one fan the ultimate surprise on Wednesday (March 22): a personal FaceTime call. Casual.

High school senior and Beyhive member Ebony "Ebob" Banks is battling stage-four cancer, which has kept her in a Houston-area cancer center for much of the year. Her friends shared #EbobMeetsBeyonce across social media to get the Lemonade singer's attention. "Beyonce is one of her idols," her classmate Karina Gutierrez told local ABC affiliate KTRK-TV. "She admires her so much, so we're trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyonce's attention." It worked.

"I love you," a smiling Beyoncé told Banks during their call, which was documented on Snapchat. (Pics or it didn't happen, right?)

The surprise came just days after Alief Hastings High School held an early graduation ceremony for Banks in the hospital. Talk about an incredible graduation gift.