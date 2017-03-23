Demi Lovato Has A Pretty Chill Attitude About Her Leaked Nudes

Demi Lovato is one of the latest to be victimized by hackers releasing intimate photos. According to Billboard, a private picture of the singer wearing an unzipped hoodie in bed has been circulating online the past few days. And while that's a gross invasion of privacy, Demi isn't letting the hackers bring her down.

She took to Twitter to respond, "I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage."

Demi even went on to remind everyone that the world has seen her nude before (with her consent), when she posed for Vanity Fair in 2015.

The same night that she fired off these tweets saw her awarded with the Artistic Award of Courage at UCLA's Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior's Open Mind Gala, for speaking out about her own struggles with mental health and advocating for those with bipolar disorder. So if the hackers who leaked her pics were trying to harm her public image, looks they've failed!