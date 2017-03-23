Kendrick Lamar Hints At Album No. 4 With A Cryptic Instagram Post

Getty Images

What is Kendrick Lamar up to?

A year after releasing Untitled Unmastered, a compilation of B-sides from the To Pimp a Butterfly recording sessions, the rapper has cleared out his Instagram save for one image: the Roman numeral IV.

That's “four,” for those of you who don't recognize it from Beyoncé's wedding tattoo. And it's a pretty good sign that a new K. Dot album is imminent.

Kendrick has three albums under his belt to date: Section.80; Good Kid, M.A.A.d. City; and To Pimp a Butterfly. What else could that number mean except that LP4 is on the way?

A good Instagram purge is also generally a reliable indicator of new music; Radiohead pulled a similar move last year shortly before announcing their album A Moon Shaped Pool. It's also a good sign that Kendrick is set to headline Coachella next month, where he might be airing out some new tunes.

So far, that mysterious "IV" is all we have to go off of, but keep your eyes trained on Kendrick's social media.