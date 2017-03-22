Getty Images

Lauren Jauregui And Her Rumored Girlfriend Get Close In Gorgeous New Pics

One fine day, at some sunny picturesque lake, Lauren Jauregui served look after look for a gorgeous editorial called “Bare With Me.” It’s an apt title, because the photoshoot featured Jauregui rocking, among other things, a super sheer black dress that’s every bit as stunning as the woman wearing it.

Behold:

Photographer Nicole Cartolano snapped the series of lakeside pics, using Jauregui and the Fifth Harmony singer’s rumored girlfriend, Lucy Vives, as her muses. Jauregui — who proudly came out as a “bisexual Cuban-American woman” last year — shared a few select shots on Instagram today (March 22), including these sultry ones.

Wardrobe stylist Kassey Rich also shared a photo of Jauregui and Vives from the shoot, which shows the two women getting close on a dock. Between Jauregui's sheer number and Vives's slick silver booties, they make one super stylish pair.

Check out the rest of the photos on Cartolano’s website right here.