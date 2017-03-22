Getty Images

Lauren Jauregui And Her Rumored Girlfriend Get Close In Gorgeous New Pics

These two are serving LOOKS

One fine day, at some sunny picturesque lake, Lauren Jauregui served look after look for a gorgeous editorial called “Bare With Me.” It’s an apt title, because the photoshoot featured Jauregui rocking, among other things, a super sheer black dress that’s every bit as stunning as the woman wearing it.

Behold:

Photographer Nicole Cartolano snapped the series of lakeside pics, using Jauregui and the Fifth Harmony singer’s rumored girlfriend, Lucy Vives, as her muses. Jauregui — who proudly came out as a “bisexual Cuban-American woman” last year — shared a few select shots on Instagram today (March 22), including these sultry ones.

Wardrobe stylist Kassey Rich also shared a photo of Jauregui and Vives from the shoot, which shows the two women getting close on a dock. Between Jauregui's sheer number and Vives's slick silver booties, they make one super stylish pair.

Check out the rest of the photos on Cartolano’s website right here.