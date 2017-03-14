Famous In Love Heartthrob Carter Jenkins Was A Staple Of Your Childhood

Eric McCandless/Freeform / Disney

Famous in Love star Carter Jenkins has been acting since he was a kid. Now, he's all grown up and starring in the sexy new series from I. Marlene King, the genius mind behind Pretty Little Liars.

Based on the YA novel by Rebecca Serle, Famous in Love premieres April 18 on Freeform. Carter Jenkins plays Hollywood heartthrob Rainer Devon, who quickly falls for his new co-star, Paige Townsen (Bella Thorne), while dealing with both his ongoing feud with former BFF Jordan Wilder (Keith Powers) and keeping his celebrity image alive and well.

Recently, you may have seen Jenkins on MTV's Sweet/Vicious, playing “one of those locker room banter d-bags who gets what he deserves.” He's also appeared in the total mindfuck movie Circle and the dark crime drama The Following, but you may not remember that thanks to his earlier roles, he was also a staple of your childhood. Refresh your memory with a few from the mid- to late-2000s below.