Future Works His Magic On Mike Will Made-It’s ‘Razzle Dazzle’

Getty Images

For his latest trick, Mike Will Made-It links up with Future for “Razzle Dazzle,” another banger from the super producer’s upcoming project Ransom 2.

Fresh off not one but two No. 1 albums, Future’s back in energetic endless-flow mode. He thrives over Mike Will’s sharp, frenetic beat, but his bars take a somber turn at times. “My little sister dealing with sickle cell,” he raps. “Hit me with a text just a few minutes ago / Said she love me, I told her I love her too / I can only image what she goin’ through.” He later adds, “The chains and rings, they came from the pain / 18 carat gold on my fangs / I hustle, deal with killers, it’s stuck in my veins.”

Mike Will’s Ransom 2 is stacked with heavy hitters, including Rihanna, Big Sean, Pharrell, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, and Migos. There’s also a Kendrick Lamar/Rae Sremmurd/Gucci Mane collab called “Perfect Pints” that will presumably be perfect itself, if that roster is any indication. The star-studded album arrives March 24.