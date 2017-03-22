Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images / Disney

If for some reason you didn't already know that Zac Efron wasn't singing in the first High School Musical, surprise! Broadway star Drew Seeley actually sang Troy Bolton's part, in addition to writing the hit song "Get'cha Head in the Game" and playing Troy on the HSM concert tour.

But while Disney fans may know Seeley from HSM, performing "Dance with Me" in The Cheetah Girls 2, or even having a small cameo in the DCOM Stuck in the Suburbs, they might not know he was part of the short-lived boy band Nu Ground back in the late ’90s/early ’00s. The band released the album "Untitled" in 2000, which included the song "My Girl, My Boo" — its music video featuring a 13-year-old Brittany Snow.

On Wednesday (March 22), Seeley uploaded a video to YouTube from his Nu Ground days, tweeting, "Having a rough day? Enjoy this clip from my previous life as a tip-frosted, smack-talkin' boy band member. ;)" The vid is a lot to take in, those ~glorious~ dance moves in particular. Check it out below.