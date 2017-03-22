Why Is This Baby Ed Sheeran?

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE

We knew that Ron Weasley and Ed Sheeran are brothers from other mothers thanks to their striking similarities, but there's another Sheeran look-alike out there — and the resemblance is downright eerie.

Photos of a little girl named Isla have gone viral, as she's a pint-sized version of the English pop star.

The red hair, the fringe, the soft, smiling-without-actually-smiling facial expression — thankfully, tiny Isla has yet to get a giant lion tattooed on her chest (that we can see), but otherwise she's basically Sheeran's long-lost little sister or the daughter he has yet to have.

(Isla's mom, Zoe Walton, confirmed to BuzzFeed that, no, Sheeran is not the father.)

Genes are weird, man.