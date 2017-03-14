Challenge Chums: Laurel And Cara Maria Share Their Fondest Friendship Memories

Rene Cervantes

Cara Maria and Laurel have quite the Challenge story: The indomitable athletes met during Fresh Meat, clashed on Cutthroat and eventually became Rivals. The Free Agents victor and the Battle of the Bloodlines gold medalist have come a long way through the years -- but during tonight's episode, they found themselves in a familiar (and uncomfortable) scenario: facing off against each other in an elimination (Season 25 flashback much?).

"It's hard to get that fire when you're going against someone you care about," Cara Maria admitted before going head-to-head with her erstwhile partner in the Fortress (Camila won the mission "Fallout" and with only three girls remaining, this is how it fared). "So whatever happens, happens."

But before we see the highly anticipated showdown (DARN to-be-continued ending with Bananas/Darrell competing!), the women are reflecting on the fondest memories they have shared together -- from the long-running series and outside of the game. Enjoy the two in the clip below, and do not miss Invasion of the Champions on Tuesday at 9/8c to see who will stay -- and who will go.