Nat Wolff’s Greasy Blond Hair Is The Real Star Of This Death Note Teaser Trailer

Netflix

Nat Wolff is over being Hollywood's perpetual everyboy, the awkward teen who comes of age and falls in love. In Adam Wingard's Death Note, he's officially graduated to playing the white teen serial killer. How fun!

Netflix dropped the creepy first teaser trailer for Wingard's adaptation of the popular Japanese manga and anime series, and what it lacks in substance it makes up for in crackling teen angst. You can tell Wolff's troubled character, Light, likes to brood because of his hair, which is noticeably blond and greasy. Plus, Lakeith Stanfield makes a brief appearance as L, the enigmatic detective tasked with bringing the teen serial killer down, and that's reason enough to watch this teaser.

Oh, and then there's Willem Dafoe's Ryuk, the Shinigami (which literally means "death god" in Japanese) who gives Light the Death Note that creates this whole mess. Please stay to the end to watch Dafoe be the MOST DAFOE.

It's a little unclear why a Japanese deity would be hanging around Seattle, but I'm just going to suspend my disbelief and wait for the film's release on August 25 to make up my mind.