Gigi And Bella Hadid's Mom Is Searching For The Next Top Teen Model

As the mother of Gigi and Bella, Yolanda Hadid knows a thing or two about launching the careers of young models. In less than three years, the former model herself has guided her daughters from being relative unknowns to walking seemingly every runway show and nabbing tons of ad campaigns. Now she's hoping to recreate that success for aspiring teens with her very own Lifetime reality show.

Deadline reports Yolanda will host the aptly titled Model Moms, where she will bring "her expertise to the forefront as she coaches aspiring teen models to succeed on and off the catwalk."

Previously, as a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, Yolanda showed off her strict model coaching skills. For instance, back before Gigi Hadid reached her current level of fame, she was chastised by her mom on the show for eating her own birthday cake days before a modeling gig.

Let's hope the aspiring teens of Model Moms are allowed to have their cake and eat it too.