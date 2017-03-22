Chance The Rapper Will Make Chicago Proud At This Year’s Lollapalooza

Getty Images

Lollapalooza's 2017 lineup is officially here, and if you were betting on Chance the Rapper making his third appearance, you can go ahead and collect your winnings.

Chance, Muse, The Killers, and Arcade Fire will all headline the festival, which for the second year in a row will span four days instead of three. Lorde, Run the Jewels, Blink-182, and Big Sean are also listed in the poster's top lines.

Chance the Rapper headlined Perry's stage in 2014, but this year it looks like he'll be closing out the night on the Samsung stage — all without a label or a single album sold. He's doing Chicago proud all over again.