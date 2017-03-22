Boyfriend, girlfriend, partner, spouse, FWB, bae, paramour—whatever you call your better half, let them know how you feel with creative and thoughtful gifts.MikMak lets you shop directly through your phone.

With ten different speeds, this vibrator suits any style

A “guybrator” that plays music while it works

Hold all your sex toys in this, ahem, toolbox

Find shopping for sex toys overwhelming? The Delta box picks for you

Make them a cocktail with this barware set

Put together a sentimental gift using your fave pics with this ...

...or this photo display

Flowers will wilt, but a plant can last way longer

Add some tunes to your next joint shower sesh