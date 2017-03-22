Lil Yachty Turns Katy Perry’s ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ Into A Trap-Pop Wonderland

Getty Images

If you thought the only thing “Chained to the Rhythm” was missing was a little Lil Yachty, the universe has heard your prayers. The rapper has tagged onto a remix of Katy Perry's new track that casts her dystopian cautionary tale in a whole new light.

Instead of a slick disco-reggae beat, Yachty's “Chained” opts for trap hi-hats, gooey synths, and mournful, pitched-down background vocals. The new production supplies a powerful contrast to Katy's chipper vocals, bringing the irony in her words into sharp focus.

Yachty also shows up at the mic for two verses, where he seems a lot happier about his rose-colored glasses than Katy. “I went from reading magazines to being on the cover,” he sings. He even closes his second verse with a total fanboy moment: “I love you, Katy!”

From the looks of their selfie in the track's cover art, it seems like the feeling is mutual.