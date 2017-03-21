Justin Bieber Flaunts His New Tattoos While Dancing With This Lucky Lady

Getty Images

Apparent wildlife enthusiast Justin Bieber has added two animal-friendly entries to his ever-growing collection of body art. Get ready: They’re pretty, uh, untamed.

A shirtless video on Bieber’s Instagram Story yesterday (March 20) revealed the two new tattoos: the head of a grizzly bear on his chest and an enormous bald eagle on his abdomen, sandwiched between his “Son of God" tat and the word “Purpose.” You might chalk the eagle up to fierce patriotism, but remember: JB's Canadian.

One of the first people to see Bieber's new ink up close may have been an elderly woman at a bar in New Zealand, where he's been vacationing since wrapping the Australian leg of his world tour. In a video posted to Instagram, Bieber dances shirtless with the lucky lady to Kanye West and Jay Z’s “N---as in Paris,” of all things, then gives her a sweet peck on the cheek like the casanova he is.