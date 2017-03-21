Madison Channing Walls' Instagram

Javi Marroquin And Madison Channing Walls Are Spending Some QT Together

The MTV world is a small one -- and two fan favorites from this network (and different series) are bonding off-screen.

Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin and Real World: Skeletons alum Madison Channing Walls shared some sweet snapshots together this past weekend from an outing in Philadelphia. First up, Baby Tadison's mama posted the photo below with her pal and added an upside-down smiling face.

Then, Lincoln's pop added a similar grin-filled image (with a fire emoji).

Following the uploads, the parents had a chummy Twitter exchange.

And Madison's priceless response can be seen below.

While the two aren't commenting on their status (and why should they?!), it certainly looks like they have a friendly relationship. Share your thoughts on their connection, and be sure to catch Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special this Monday at 9/8c!