Fans Are Gunning For This Supernatural Star To Play Nightwing

Diyah Pera/The CW

When Warner Bros. announced plans for a movie all about Nightwing, DC fans briefly forgot about the flaws of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad and got pumped. Besides the news that The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay will helm it, details about the project have been kept hidden away in the Batcave. So fans are taking it upon themselves to "cast" their Nightwing — and a ton of them have settled on a Supernatural actor.

From the minds at Stardust & Melancholy — the same company that worked with Supernatural's Kim Rhodes to rechristen her Imperator Furiosa from Mad Max: Fury Road — Matt Cohen has been fan-cast as Nightwing.

Yep, young John Winchester now has the hashtag #MattforNightwing dedicated to him. I mean, if he can outdo a Leviathan, surely he can help protect Gotham from evil?

This isn't the first time Stardust & Melancholy turned a Supernatural star into a superhero (or a god). The company transformed Osric Chau (Kevin Tran) into Loki in 2015 and into Captain America last year with two awesome photo shoots. Oh, and who could forget the time they got Cohen to don Superman attire? Are you paying attention, Warner Bros.?!