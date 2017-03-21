Selena Gomez Can’t Draw And More Random Facts You Never Needed To Know About Her

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

If you've ever wanted to hear a laundry list of fun facts about Selena Gomez, Vogue's got you covered. The magazine filmed a whopping 73-question interview with Gomez, their April cover star, who takes you on a tour of her home while answering the serious ("What scares you the most?") and the silly ("What's your favorite song to blast in the car?").

Not every question could be answered with words, however. The Revival singer was asked to graffiti something, anything on a plain white board. Her choice? A blob of green — later, magenta — lines that are supposed to be a frog smoking a cigar. Sel may be a triple threat in showbiz, but this type of artistry isn't her best work.

However, her mom, Mandy Teefey, must be quite the painter. Gomez gushed about her mom throughout the interview, revealing that her earliest memory is of her painting. She also named Teefey as her No. 1 role model, and right on cue, her mom texted her asking another interview question. You didn't honestly think this video was unscripted, did you?