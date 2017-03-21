Kristin Cavallari Is 'Dunzo' With Chicago

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kristin Cavallari memorably left L.A. on The Hills with that iconic reveal -- and now, the mother of three is saying goodbye to another town she once called home.

"So we're moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I'm really gonna miss this place," the mother of three captioned the Instagram image above, offering an official statement of sorts following the news that her husband Jay Cutler was released from the Chicago Bears after eight years with the NFL team. "Not only were all 3 of my babies born here, it's where it all began with Jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend, I've made some amazing girlfriends, and I've really enjoyed being back here (a lot of people don't know I lived here when I was younger)."

The 30-year-old concluded: "Thanks for all the good times, Chicago. This will always be a special place for us."

It remains to be seen where the family will wind up (a return to Laguna Beach, perhaps?), but this gang is dunzo with the Windy City. And, because it was mentioned, relive K-Cav's exit from The Hills in the clip below.