Normani Kordei’s Dancing With The Stars Performance Left Fifth Harmony ‘Teary-Eyed’

Frazer Harrison/KCA2017/Getty

Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke woke up in Japan Monday (March 20), but Normani Kordei — the fourth and final Fifth Harmony member — was busy strapping on her heels for Dancing with the Stars. She first became hooked on the show at age 12, when she'd religiously watch it with her grandma. Now she's joined the cast for Season 24, bringing her fandom full circle.

"Everybody knows me as a singer from Fifth Harmony, but I feel like this is my opportunity to really show them that there's another side," Kordei said. She made her live DWTS debut — a quickstep to Erin Bowman's "Good Time, Good Life" — Monday with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who's previously won the competition twice. Kordei is also a seasoned pro at reality TV; Fifth Harmony got their start on The X Factor, after all.

Kordei's fellow Fifth Harmony members were some of her biggest cheerleaders during the premiere, even though they couldn't be there in person. They gushed over her performance across social media, encouraging fans to call in and vote for #Valmani.

"My talented beautiful princess made headlines and slayed my life!" Jauregui wrote. "This girl has been working her ass off making sure she's at every rehearsal and thing for [Dancing with the Stars] and is about to fly to Japan as well to do an Asian tour WHILE she does this. Superwoman doesn't even begin to describe the kind of dedication and work that takes. I'm so proud of you Normani and your incredible abilities."

As for Kordei's grandma, she was watching from the front row. Talk about dreams coming true.