Hannah Montana’s Lilly And Jackson Reunited And Gave Us The Best Of Both Worlds

Amy Graves/WireImage

While we still may not have that Hannah Montana mega reunion we so desperately crave, mini-get-togethers work just as well for our nostalgic needs. On Monday (March 20), Emily Osment, who played Miley Cyrus's BFF Lilly Truscott on the Disney Channel show, bumped into costar Jason Earles (Jackson Stewart) while out hiking.

If you listen closely, you can faintly hear "Best of Both Worlds" playing in the distance. It's so great seeing these two together again — and will give fans who ship Lilly and Jackson more fodder for their fan fiction.

This week presents another Disney reunion for Osment, who will work with Maria Canals-Barrera, a.k.a. the mom from Wizards of Waverly Place, on the new Freeform series Young & Hungry. Her Wizards costar Gregg Sulkin commented on a behind-the-scenes photo she shared, writing, "Tell that gang I send my love!" — since he also guest-starred on the show last year. See? Six Degrees of Disney Channel is real.